CBSE Tender Controversy: Students Turn Evaluators, Demanding Answers Over Shifting Rules for Digital Marking Contract

Millions of students across India are conditioned to justify every single answer they write inside an examination hall. Yet, when these very students began questioning the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) about its own tendering process, they were met with an iron wall of silence.

Weeks after a student-led audit of the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) contract sparked a national firestorm, questions continue to mount while official explanations remain remarkably scarce. The brewing debate is no longer just about the vendor, Coempt Eduteck; it is about why India's premier school board appears unwilling to clarify its actions.

How a Digital Evaluation Tender Triggered National Scrutiny

For most high schoolers, the grueling board examination cycle concludes the moment results are declared. This year, however, the narrative shifted. What started as localized anxiety over answer sheets and the newly implemented digital evaluation system has snowballed into an unprecedented accountability crisis in the Indian education sector.

At the heart of the storm is Coempt Eduteck, a Hyderabad-based firm that secured CBSE’s prestigious digital evaluation contract. The scrutiny centers on a growing list of questions regarding exactly how this contract was awarded.

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What makes this controversy truly remarkable is not just the gravity of the allegations, but the identity of the whistleblowers. The challenge did not originate from corporate rivals, political heavyweights, or state procurement watchdogs.

It came directly from the students.

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The Core Questions Fueling the CBSE Controversy

Public concerns have primarily focused on whether successive modifications to the original tender conditions altered the competitive landscape, ultimately favoring certain bidders.

Important Context: It is crucial to note that there is currently no official finding that the tender was rigged or illegally allocated. No investigative agency has publically found evidence of corruption, and no statutory authority has determined any wrongdoing on the part of either CBSE or Coempt Eduteck.

Nevertheless, public trust relies heavily on institutional transparency, not just legal absolutes. Critics and student researchers are demanding answers to three fundamental questions:

Why were eligibility criteria altered? Has CBSE adequately explained why specific qualification requirements were changed mid-way through the tendering process?

Was there a technical necessity? Were these sudden modifications essential from an administrative or technical standpoint?

Did it tilt the playing field? Did these shifting parameters ultimately give Coempt Eduteck an unfair advantage over established competitors like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)?

Had these queries remained buried within dense procurement paperwork, the issue might have faded. Instead, they were unearthed by the very teenagers whose futures depend on the integrity of the system.

The Teenagers Who Read Between the Lines

The momentum shifted dramatically when Sarthak Sidhant, a Class 12 student, began analyzing CBSE’s publicly available tender records for the On-Screen Marking project.

Sidhant meticulously tracked the evolving eligibility criteria and technical benchmarks across different iterations of the tender documents. Utilizing public domain records, he demonstrated how several key conditions appeared to shift over time, changes that he argued warranted deep public scrutiny.

The student's analytical findings spread rapidly across social media platforms before capturing national media headlines. Soon, a loose coalition of young researchers, tech enthusiasts, and fellow students began conducting independent reviews of the data. Instead of comparing exam scores, they were cross-referencing tender clauses; instead of debating answer keys, they were auditing public procurement policies.

In a striking role reversal, the country's ultimate evaluating institution suddenly found itself being evaluated by its own students.

From School Corridors to National Political Debate

The issue rapidly spilled outside academic circles as prominent political figures began amplifying the students' findings. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi publicly questioned the shifting tender benchmarks and demanded greater oversight of the procurement process. Similarly, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal drew attention to the student-led findings, emphasizing the serious nature of the allegations circulating online.

The real significance of this political intervention lies in its sequence. Politicians did not engineer this controversy; they merely followed the trail blazed by teenagers who spent weeks dissecting bureaucratic documents that most adults overlook.

The situation grew even more complex when cybersecurity activists identified potential vulnerabilities in platforms connected to the evaluation ecosystem, raising concerns over data exposure and digital security safeguards.

CBSE eventually acknowledged that security vulnerabilities had been flagged on a portal used for answer-sheet related services, confirming that corrective steps were being taken. However, the board staunchly maintained that the core evaluation platform itself was entirely secure and untouched. Even so, each new technical glitch has only redirected public attention back to the unanswered question: how was this system selected, vetted, and implemented in the first place?

Why Official Denials are Failing to Clear the Air

CBSE has consistently rejected all allegations of favoritism regarding the contract awarded to Coempt Eduteck. The board insists that the procurement process fully complied with established government norms, that the contract was finalized via legitimate channels, and that many claims circulating online are factually incorrect and misleading.

While these formal denials are part of the public record, they have done little to quell the skepticism.

The board has offered broad defenses of its methodology without publicly addressing the highly specific timelines and clause modifications highlighted by student investigators. If the tendering process was entirely robust, critics argue, there should be no hesitation in publishing a detailed, step-by-step clarification.

Instead, the prolonged institutional silence has itself become the central narrative. Repeated attempts to secure detailed comments from CBSE regarding the Coempt Eduteck contract, the altered tender clauses, and the security concerns have gone unanswered, with multiple email queries yielding no substantive response.

The Broader Implications for Indian Education

The Coempt controversy has evolved beyond a dispute over a single vendor or a digital evaluation contract. It strikes at the fundamental relationship between public institutions and ordinary citizens.

Every year, millions of Indian students are taught that logic, evidence, and transparency matter. This controversy has produced a generation of young citizens applying those exact institutional principles to the body that grades them. They have raised valid questions, cited official documentation, and exposed discrepancies that warrant clear answers.