Google Wants to Release 32 Million Mosquitoes in America But the Plan Is to Make Them Disappear

Imagine hearing that millions of mosquitoes are about to be released into your area. Most people would panic. But what if those mosquitoes were actually designed to help reduce mosquito populations instead of increasing them?

That’s exactly what Google is hoping to do.

The tech giant’s science division, Debug, is seeking permission to release up to 32 million laboratory-bred mosquitoes across parts of Florida and California over the next two years. The unusual experiment is aimed at fighting mosquito-borne diseases without using pesticides.

At first glance, the idea sounds contradictory: release more mosquitoes to get rid of mosquitoes. But the science behind it is surprisingly simple.

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The Secret Weapon: A Natural Bacteria

Google’s approach relies on a naturally occurring bacterium called Wolbachia. Scientists infect male mosquitoes with this bacteria before releasing them into the wild.

When these males mate with wild female mosquitoes, the eggs produced do not hatch. As a result, fewer mosquito offspring are born. If enough of these matings happen over time, the overall mosquito population begins to shrink.

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Importantly, only female mosquitoes bite humans and spread diseases. Male mosquitoes do not bite, meaning the released insects are not expected to increase nuisance biting.

An Old Idea With a New Twist

The concept isn’t new. Scientists have been experimenting with what’s known as the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) since the 1950s.

The strategy has already helped control pests such as fruit flies, screwworms and codling moths. The basic idea is to release sterile males into the wild so that females produce no viable offspring.

The challenge has always been mosquitoes.

Unlike many other insects, mosquitoes are delicate, difficult to raise in huge numbers and challenging to distribute efficiently. Debug says it has spent more than a decade developing technologies that could finally make large-scale mosquito control possible.

As the company explains, its “good mosquitoes” are the same species as the disease-carrying ones, except they are male and carry Wolbachia. Their job is simply to mate with wild females and stop future generations from being born.

What Happens Next?

According to documents submitted to US regulators, Google plans to release around 16 million male mosquitoes in the first year and another 16 million in the second year.

The proposal is currently under review by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Officials have not yet announced where the mosquitoes would be released or when the trial might begin.

If approved, the project could become one of the largest mosquito-control experiments ever attempted by a technology company.

For now, Google’s message is straightforward: instead of spraying chemicals or killing mosquitoes directly, why not let mosquitoes help eliminate themselves?