Updated 16 August 2025 at 13:19 IST

CBSE Warns Public About Fake Agents Who Offer Document Services In Exchange Of Money

The CBSE has issued a public alert to warn students and parents about fraudulent agents and websites that are offering fake document services.

Reported by: Namya Kapur
CBSE issues public alert against fake agent peddling document services
CBSE issues public alert against fake agent peddling document services | Image: X

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released a public advisory to warn parents, students, and other stakeholders about the circulation of misleading information by unauthorized sources. that offer quick solutions by issuing duplicate or false marksheets and certificates instead of official documents. 

According to CBSE, there are many platforms that are spreading unauthentic and false information, convincing people to take services from them. The CBSE has clarified that such sources and platforms are not affiliated with CBSE in any manner, and that depending on them may result in monetary loss as well as other severe repercussions.

“Relying on these unofficial channels may lead to misinformation, financial loss, or some other serious consequence,” the Board stated, urging students and parents to beware and avoid falling for such scams.

The notice also stated that CBSE will not be responsible for any issues or losses that may result from misinformation or services obtained from unauthorized or false platforms.

The CBSE also stated that its official website, www.cbse.gov.in, is the only way to conduct any legal processes, such as for these services. To prevent people from becoming victims of these increasingly common scams, the alert was released in the public interest.

In order to prevent being deceived, this warning is an important reminder to everyone to stay alert and always confirm information from official CBSE sources.

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 15 August 2025 at 15:59 IST