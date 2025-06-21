CCMT 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared at ccmt.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

CCMT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Centralised Counselling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan (CCMT) 2025, organised by NIT Warangal, has announced the Round 2 seat allotment result today. Candidates can check the result on the official website at ccmt.admissions.nic.in.

Students must carefully review all the details to take part in the CCMT 2025 counselling process. The last date to pay the seat acceptance fee is June 24, 2025. To retain the allotted seat, candidates must pay the acceptance fee as specified in the official brochure.

CCMT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025:

Step 1: The students are required to visit the official website at ccmn.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a link for the ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for CCMN 2025, click on that.

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where students must enter the JAM registration ID, password and security pin.

Step 4: The students must sign in, and their round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download the round 2 seat allotment result for future reference.

CCMT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: What’s Next?

Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seat can select one of the following options: freeze, float, or slide, or they may choose to withdraw from the admission process. They must confirm their choice by 12:30 PM on June 24, 2025.

About CCMT 2025:

CCMT 2025 is held for admission to M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan. programmes, based on GATE scores from the years 2023, 2024, and 2025.