PNB SO Result 2025 Out for Written Exams at pnbindia.in, Direct Link to Check Here

PNB SO Result 2025 Out for Written Exams

PNB SO Result 2025: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has officially announced the results for the Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2025 written examination. Candidates who appeared for the online test can now check their results by visiting the official website at pnbindia.in.

The result PDF can be downloaded without requiring any login details, making it quick and easy for all applicants to access. It contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round.

Based on their performance in the written examination, a total of 1,836 candidates have been selected, bringing them a step closer to being appointed as Specialist Officers in Punjab National Bank (PNB).

PNB SO Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at pnbindia.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ or ‘Recruitment’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the link that reads “PNB Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Written Exam Result”.

Step 4: Click on the link to open the PDF file containing the list of shortlisted candidates.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

About PNB SO Recruitment 2025:

The PNB SO online written examination was conducted by Punjab National Bank (PNB) on May 5, 2025.

The PNB SO Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 350 Specialist Officer positions across various departments.