CCPA Fines Coaching Institute Rs 3 Lakh for Misleading IIT-JEE Result Claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined IITian’s Prashikshan Kendra Pvt. Ltd. (IITPK) Rs 3 lakh for misleading advertising about IIT-JEE exam results. This action aims to prevent false or deceptive advertisements of goods or services, in accordance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The CCPA has issued 46 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading advertisements. Additionally, it has imposed penalties totalling Rs 77.60 lakhs on 24 coaching institutes and instructed them to cease misleading advertisements.

In response to violations of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the CCPA, led by Chief Commissioner Smt. Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Shri Anupam Mishra, have issued an Order against IITian’s Prashikshan Kendra Pvt. Ltd. (IITPK).

Institute Misleads Students with False 'Topper' Claims

The institute's advertisements prominently displayed titles like "IIT Topper" and "NEET Topper," accompanied by the numbers '1' and '2' next to candidate names and photos. This presentation was intended to falsely suggest that these students had achieved All India Ranks in the respective exams. The institute deliberately omitted that these students were top performers only within the institute, not nationally recognised.

Such misrepresentation could significantly impact the decisions of the target audience, primarily students aged 14-17 in classes 7th to 12th. They may wrongly believe that the institute consistently produces top performers nationally, influencing their choice of coaching institute under false assumptions.

Institute Misleads with Claims of '1384 IIT Ranks

The institute claimed to have produced "1384 IIT Ranks in the past 21 years," suggesting that 1384 students coached by the institute secured admission into prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). However, the advertisement did not clarify that not all 1384 students were admitted to IITs. By using the term "IIT Ranks," the institute misled consumers into believing that these students exclusively secured admission into IITs, thereby exaggerating its success rate.

Upon investigation, the CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority) found that the list provided by the institute included students admitted to various institutions, including IITs, IIITs, NITs, BITS, Manipal University, VIT Vellore, PICT Pune, MIT Pune, VIT Pune, and others, as stated in the press release.

According to the press statement, the institute made bold claims such as "Highest success ratio year after year," "Best success ratio for 21 years," and "Success Ratio at 61%" in its advertisements. These statements were presented without supporting data or context, suggesting to consumers that 61% of the institute's students secure admission into IITs. The institute failed to provide any comparative analysis or third-party verification to substantiate these claims.

During hearings, the institute explained that the term "Success Ratio" was clarified during webinars and one-on-one counselling sessions. However, in its advertisements—the primary platform for these claims—such clarifications were absent. This approach misleads potential students and parents by withholding crucial information upfront, as stated in the press release.