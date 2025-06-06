CG PET 2025 Result Declared at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

Chhattisgarh PET Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG PEB) has declared the CG PET 2025 result. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website: vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the CG PET 2025 exam can check their results by logging in with their registration number and password.

Official Notice:

Along with the result, the board has also released the final answer key and merit list. The final answer key was prepared after carefully reviewing all the objections raised against the provisional key. The result has been based on this revised final answer key.

CG PET 2025: Merit List

A total of 12,276 candidates have been listed in the CG PET 2025 merit list. The merit list contains important details such as the roll number, application number, candidate’s name, category, class type, gender, date of birth, disability status (if applicable), type of disability, domicile status, and the total marks scored.

CG PET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CG PET Result” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number to log in.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your CG PET 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and print a copy for future reference.

About CG PET Exam 2025:

The CG PET is a state-level entrance exam organised by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB). It is held for students who wish to take admission into undergraduate engineering courses offered by colleges within Chhattisgarh.