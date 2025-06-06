SSC JHT Recruitment 2025 Application Begins at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Register | Image: File Photo

SSC JHT Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various Hindi Translator posts on the official website ssc.gov.in.

The application process for Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts, including Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, Senior Translator, and Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations under the Government of India, will remain open until June 26, 2025.

SSC JHT Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The age limit for the SSC JHT exam is between 18 and 30 years. To know more about the eligibility criteria and the required qualifications for each post, candidates should refer to the official notification.

SSC JHT Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then select “Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025”.

Step 3: If you’re a new user, click on “New Registration” and fill in your details.

Step 4: Use your registration number and password to log in.

Step 5: Enter your details and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Make the payment online.

Step 7: Review all the information carefully.

Step 8: Submit the form and download a copy for future use.

SSC JHT Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting a recruitment drive to fill around 437 Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted positions in various ministries, departments, and organisations under the Government of India. The exact number of vacancies will be announced by SSC at a later stage.

The posts available through this recruitment include:

Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)

Junior Translation Officer (JTO)

Junior Translator (JT)

Senior Hindi Translator (SHT)

Senior Translator (ST)

Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)

SSC JHT 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for SSC JHT 2025 involves two written papers.

Paper 1 will be an objective-type test consisting of multiple-choice questions. It will include 100 questions each on General Hindi and General English, designed to assess the candidate’s basic language skills.