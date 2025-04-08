CG Vyapam ADEO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begin For 200 Vacancies at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply

Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam) has released a recruitment notification for Assistant Development Extension Officer (ADEO25) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

The online application process has begun today, April 7, 2025. The last date to fill the application form has been fixed as May 2, 2025, till 5 PM.

Official Notice:

CG Vyapam ADEO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for CG Vyapam Sahayak Vikas Vistar Adhikar must have completed graduation from any recognised university. The age limit set for the post is between 20-30 years, and the cutoff date is January 1, 2025.

CG Vyapam ADEO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

In this recruitment, the candidates will be selected through a written test. There will be a total of 100 objective-type (MCQ) questions in the exam. Candidates will be asked questions related to general studies, Panchayati Raj, major schemes of rural development, general studies of Chhattisgarh, and general Hindi. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks of the candidates.

About CG Vyapam ADEO Exam 2025:

The tentative date for the exam is set as June 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted in centres across 33 districts. The admit cards will be released by June 6, 2025. No examination fee will be charged from the residents of Chhattisgarh state for the ADEO25 recruitment.