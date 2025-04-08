CG Vyapam ADEO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begin For 200 Vacancies at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply

Updated April 8th 2025, 14:57 IST
Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam) has released a recruitment notification for Assistant Development Extension Officer (ADEO25) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
The online application process has begun today, April 7, 2025. The last date to fill the application form has been fixed as May 2, 2025, till 5 PM.
Candidates applying for CG Vyapam Sahayak Vikas Vistar Adhikar must have completed graduation from any recognised university. The age limit set for the post is between 20-30 years, and the cutoff date is January 1, 2025.
In this recruitment, the candidates will be selected through a written test. There will be a total of 100 objective-type (MCQ) questions in the exam. Candidates will be asked questions related to general studies, Panchayati Raj, major schemes of rural development, general studies of Chhattisgarh, and general Hindi. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks of the candidates.
The tentative date for the exam is set as June 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted in centres across 33 districts. The admit cards will be released by June 6, 2025. No examination fee will be charged from the residents of Chhattisgarh state for the ADEO25 recruitment.
The CG Vyapam ADEO exam is being held to fill a total of 200 vacancies. There are 193 vacant and backlog posts, 2 for Scheduled Tribes and 5 backlog posts for Divyangjans. Candidates will be selected for the post based on an 85 per cent weightage given to marks obtained in the exam, and an additional 15 marks will be given to PG degree holders.
Published April 8th 2025, 14:57 IST