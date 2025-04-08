Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 OUT: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared the results for the 2nd PUC (Pre-University Course) Exam 1 today, April 8, 2025. Students who appeared for the board exams held between March 1 and 20, 2025 can now check their scores and download their marksheets from the official websites – karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Students must use their login credentials, like roll number, registration number, and captcha code, to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 exam result. Along with the result, the board has also released important statistics such as the number of students registered, appeared, passed, overall pass percentage, etc.

The Karnataka PUC 2nd exam 1 result marks memo will be sent to the respective colleges through the KSEAB PU exam portal.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Pass Percentage

The Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 results show an overall pass percentage of 73.45 percent across all streams. The performance of students varies notably between the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. In the Science stream, out of 2,80,933 students who appeared, 2,31,461 passed the exams, marking a success rate of 82.45 percent, the highest among the three. In the Commerce stream, 2,04,329 students took the exams, and 1,55,425 of them qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 76.07 percent. Meanwhile, the Arts stream recorded the lowest pass rate. Of the 1,53,043 candidates who sat for the exams, 81,553 were successful, bringing the pass percentage to 53.29 percent.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Official Websites to Check

Students can check and download their Karnataka Class 12 (PUC 2) results from the official websites listed below:

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official Karnataka board website – karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘PUC II Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and select your stream – Science, Commerce, or Arts.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen – view it and download a copy for future reference.