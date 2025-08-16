Republic World
Updated 16 August 2025 at 11:29 IST

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Soon at cgbse.nic.in, When and How to Check

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results, allowing students to check their scores on cgbse.nic.in using their roll numbers. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Soon
CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Soon | Image: Unsplash
Chhattisgarh Supplementary Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is preparing to announce the results for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations. Students who took these exams can check their results on the official website, cgbse.nic.in. 

To check their results for the compartment (or supplementary) exams, students will need to visit the official website and enter their Class 10 or 12 roll number. 

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Official Website 

Candidates can check the official websites to check the CGBSE Supplementary result 2025: 

cgbse.nic.in 

results.cg.nic.in. 

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official CGBSE website at cgbse.nic.in. 

Step 2: Look for the link for the supplementary or second main exam results. 

Step 3: Click on the link for your class (Class 10 or Class 12). 

Step 4: Enter your roll number and any other required details. 

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: You can then download and print your provisional marksheet for future reference. 

About CGBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: 

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) held supplementary exams for Class 10 from July 9 to July 21, 2025, and for Class 12 from July 8 to July 22, 2025. These exams were for students who failed one or more subjects in their main board exams. This gives them a chance to pass and continue their studies without having to repeat a year. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 16 August 2025 at 11:27 IST

