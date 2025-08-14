IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 to Be Out Shortly at ibps.in, Know How to Download

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 to Release to Be Out Shortly | Image: Unsplash

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 today, August 14. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website at ibps.in.

To download your admit card, you will need your registration number and either your password or date of birth. This document is required for entry to the exam hall, so keep it safe and remember to bring it, along with a valid photo ID, on the day of your test.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Head to the "CRP PO/MT" section and click on "Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for IBPS PO 2025".

Step 3: Enter your registration number and either your password or date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the security code displayed on the screen and click "Login."

Step 5: Your admit card will appear. Download the PDF and print a few copies for your records.

About IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025:

The IBPS PO preliminary examination will be held as an online computer-based test on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, at various designated centers.