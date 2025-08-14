Republic World
Updated 16 August 2025 at 11:28 IST

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 to Be Out Shortly at ibps.in, Know How to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO Admit Card 2025 is out today, August 14. Candidates can download it from ibps.in using their login details. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Laptop
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 to Release to Be Out Shortly | Image: Unsplash

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 today, August 14. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website at ibps.in. 

To download your admit card, you will need your registration number and either your password or date of birth. This document is required for entry to the exam hall, so keep it safe and remember to bring it, along with a valid photo ID, on the day of your test. 

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in. 

Step 2: Head to the "CRP PO/MT" section and click on "Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for IBPS PO 2025". 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and either your password or date of birth. 

Step 4: Enter the security code displayed on the screen and click "Login." 

Step 5: Your admit card will appear. Download the PDF and print a few copies for your records. 

About IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025:  

The IBPS PO preliminary examination will be held as an online computer-based test on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, at various designated centers. 

Currently, there are 5,208 vacancies for the IBPS PO 2025 recruitment. This number may be altered by the IBPS at any time during the recruitment process, depending on the needs of the participating banks. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 14 August 2025 at 17:50 IST