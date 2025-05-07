CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared, Check Pass Percentage, Toppers and Direct Link Here

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam results today, 7 May 2025, at 3 PM. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a press conference. Students can view their Class 12 CG Board Result 2025 on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

To view the CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2025, students must enter their roll number and date of birth on the official result portal.

Please note that the online CG Board 10th and 12th results are provisional. Students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools. Stay updated on the result timing, toppers list, and overall pass percentage here.

After checking the results, students are advised to download their provisional mark sheet and, if unsatisfied with their scores, consider applying for revaluation.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025: Official Websites Down

With the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025 announced, the official websites at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in are currently facing heavy traffic. Students are advised to stay patient, as the pages may take some time to load.

Students are encouraged to use alternative methods to check their results, as the Chhattisgarh Board also provides the option to access board results via SMS.

CGBSE Board Result 2025: Pass Percentage for Class 10 and 12

In the CGBSE Class 12 exams this year, a total of 2,48,626 students appeared. This included 1,37,442 female students and 1,01,184 male students. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 81.87%.

For the Class 10 exams, 3,23,094 students took part. Among them, 1,77,953 were girls and 1,45,141 were boys. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 76.53%.

CGBSE CG Board 12th Result 2025: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CGBSE 12th result 2025’

Step 3: In the login window, enter the roll number and click on submit

Step 4: CGBSE 10th Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your CG Board 12th Result 2025

