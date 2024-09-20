Published 12:03 IST, September 20th 2024
Chapter on Veer Abdul Hameed, Poem on National War Memorial Added to NCERT Class 6 Curriculum
A poem titled ‘National War Memorial’ and a chapter titled ‘Veer Abdul Hameed’ have been included in the NCERT curriculum of class 6.
- Education News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Param Vir Chakra Awardee Veer Abdul Hameed | Image: Gallantry Awards Website
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:03 IST, September 20th 2024