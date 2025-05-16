CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Expected to Be Announced Soon at chseodisha.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Updated May 16th 2025, 14:38 IST
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Date: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the Class 12 (+2) results for 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Students can check their results and download their marksheets from the official websites by entering their login details, such as roll number and registration number.
To pass the CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations, students must score at least 30% in each subject, including both theory and practical, and achieve an overall aggregate of 33%.
Step 1: Go to the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘Odisha 12th Result 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number in the required fields.
Step 4: Your CHSE Odisha Class 12 result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the PDF of your marksheet and save it for future reference.
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app.
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’ to begin the sign-up process.
Step 3: Enter your mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your phone.
Step 4: Create a username and password for your account.
Step 5: Link your Aadhaar number to complete the registration.
Step 6: Once registered, log in to your DigiLocker account to view and download your CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2025.
The Class 12 exams for 2025 were held from February 18 to March 27. According to reports, over 1.14 lakh Science stream students appeared for the Odia (MIL) paper at 1,276 exam centres. The exam took place in the morning session, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. In total, approximately 3.93 lakh students registered for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations this year.
