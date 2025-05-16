CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Expected to Be Announced Soon at chseodisha.nic.in, Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Date: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the Class 12 (+2) results for 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students can check their results and download their marksheets from the official websites by entering their login details, such as roll number and registration number.

To pass the CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations, students must score at least 30% in each subject, including both theory and practical, and achieve an overall aggregate of 33%.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘Odisha 12th Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number in the required fields.

Step 4: Your CHSE Odisha Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF of your marksheet and save it for future reference.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: How to Check DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’ to begin the sign-up process.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your phone.

Step 4: Create a username and password for your account.

Step 5: Link your Aadhaar number to complete the registration.

Step 6: Once registered, log in to your DigiLocker account to view and download your CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2025.

About CHSE Odisha 12th Exam 2025: