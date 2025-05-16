HBSE 10th Result 2025: Haryana Board Class 10 Result Soon at bseh.org.in, Know How to Check

Updated May 16th 2025, 14:07 IST
HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2025 Date: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 results for 2025 soon, although the exact date has not been confirmed yet. Once declared, students who took the exams will be able to view their results on the official website: bseh.org.in.
Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth ready, as these details will be needed to log in and check their marks quickly, without any last-minute hassle.
Apart from the official website, students can also check their results on the DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in or by using the DigiLocker mobile app. If the website is slow due to heavy traffic, results can also be accessed by sending an SMS.
Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 Result
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number, name, date of birth, and email ID in the required fields
Step 4: After submitting the details, your HBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download or print a copy of your result for future reference
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type the message in this format: RESULTHB10 (space) Your Roll Number
Step 3: Send the message to 56263
You will receive your HBSE Class 10 result as a text message shortly.
Step 1: Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.
Step 2: Log in or sign up using the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.
Step 3: Go to the ‘Haryana Board of School Education’ section.
Step 4: Click on “HBSE 10th Marksheet” and enter the required details.
Step 5: Your marksheet will appear on the screen. Download or save it for future reference.
Once the HBSE Class 10 Result 2025 is announced, students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for re-evaluation or rechecking. The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will release a detailed notification outlining the process after the official declaration of results.
