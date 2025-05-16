HBSE 10th Result 2025: Haryana Board Class 10 Result Soon at bseh.org.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2025 Date: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 results for 2025 soon, although the exact date has not been confirmed yet. Once declared, students who took the exams will be able to view their results on the official website: bseh.org.in.

Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth ready, as these details will be needed to log in and check their marks quickly, without any last-minute hassle.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results on the DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in or by using the DigiLocker mobile app. If the website is slow due to heavy traffic, results can also be accessed by sending an SMS.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 Result

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number, name, date of birth, and email ID in the required fields

Step 4: After submitting the details, your HBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download or print a copy of your result for future reference

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message in this format: RESULTHB10 (space) Your Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 56263

You will receive your HBSE Class 10 result as a text message shortly.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2025: How to Check via

Step 1: Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Log in or sign up using the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Haryana Board of School Education’ section.

Step 4: Click on “HBSE 10th Marksheet” and enter the required details.

Step 5: Your marksheet will appear on the screen. Download or save it for future reference.

HBSE 10th Result 2025: Re-evaluation and Rechecking