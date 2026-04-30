CISCE 2026 Results Out: Girls Outshine Boys as Pass Percentage Crosses 99%

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday declared the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students across the country.

According to an official statement, the results indicate consistently high levels of achievement, with overall pass percentages remaining above 99%.

The ISC (Class XII) examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.13%, with girls securing 99.48% and boys 98.81%, as stated in the release.

Similarly, the ICSE (Class X) examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.18%, with girls achieving a pass rate of 99.46% and boys 98.93%, once again, girls outperforming boys in both examinations.

The Northern region recorded the highest participation in both ICSE and ISC examinations. In terms of performance, the Southern region emerged as the top performer in the ISC (Class XII) examinations with a pass percentage of 99.87 per cent, followed by the Western region at 99.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the ICSE (Class X) examinations, the Western region led with a pass percentage of 99.85 per cent, closely followed by the Southern region at 99.81 per cent.

The declaration marks a significant academic milestone for over 3.6 lakh students across India and abroad. Candidates can access their results through the official CISCE websites and the DigiLocker platform, while schools may download detailed tabulation registers via the CISCE CAREERS Portal.

While announcing the results, Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, stated: "The declaration of results represents not just an academic outcome, but a reflection of the dedication, perseverance, and resilience demonstrated by our students. Each learner's journey is unique, and these results mark an important step in their continued pursuit of excellence.

The ISC examination saw participation from 1,553 schools, with 103,316 candidates, comprising 54,118 boys (52.38%) and 49,198 girls (47.62%).

The ICSE examination was conducted across 2,957 schools, with 258,721 candidates appearing, including 137,503 boys (53.15%) and 121,218 girls (46.85%).

The ISC examination covered 45 written subjects, including 13 Indian languages, 2 foreign languages, and 2 classical languages, while ICSE offered a broader spectrum of 67 subjects, including 20 Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, and 1 classical language.

The results reflect consistently high performance across all social categories in both ICSE and ISC examinations. In the ISC (Class XII) examination, 5,835 Scheduled Caste candidates achieved a pass percentage of 98.77%, and 3,786 Scheduled Tribe candidates recorded 98.84%. Among 19,191 Other Backward Classes candidates, the pass percentage stood at 99.12%, while 74,504 General Category candidates achieved a pass percentage of 99.17%.

Similarly, in the ICSE (Class X) examination, 17,536 Scheduled Caste candidates appeared, achieving a pass percentage of 98.76%, while 9,466 Scheduled Tribe candidates recorded a pass percentage of 98.07%. A total of 64,825 candidates from Other Backwards Classes achieved a pass percentage of 99.24%, and 166,894 General Category candidates recorded a pass percentage of 99.26%.

In the ISC (Class XII) examination, 305 candidates with learning difficulties appeared, of whom 36 secured above 90%. Among 22 visually challenged candidates, 9 achieved scores above 90%. In the ICSE (Class X) examination, 1,313 candidates with learning difficulties (including dyslexia) appeared, of whom 132 secured marks above 90%.

Additionally, 54 visually challenged candidates appeared, with 17 achieving scores above 90%.

CISCE has outlined a clear and student-centric post-result process. The recheck window will be open from 1 May to 4 May 2026, followed by re-evaluation and improvement examinations scheduled in June and July 2026.

CISCE provided a dedicated 24x7 helpline, #iGotHelp, from February onwards to assist students during the examination period, offering timely guidance, counselling, and emotional support to help them navigate academic stress and related concerns effectively.