Post-Poll Tensions Grip West Bengal: TMC Workers Allegedly Attack On RSS Worker’s Residence
In a significant incident late Wednesday evening, the residence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Abhijit Brahma was allegedly targeted and vandalised by a group of individuals identified by locals as supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: As the high-stakes 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal conclude another phase of polling, reports of sporadic violence have emerged from several pockets of the state.
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In a significant incident late Wednesday evening, the residence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Abhijit Brahma was allegedly targeted and vandalised by a group of individuals identified by locals as supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
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