Updated 30 April 2026 at 11:40 IST Post-Poll Tensions Grip West Bengal: TMC Workers Allegedly Attack On RSS Worker’s Residence In a significant incident late Wednesday evening, the residence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Abhijit Brahma was allegedly targeted and vandalised by a group of individuals identified by locals as supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).