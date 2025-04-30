ICSE ISC Results 2025 Declared: Check Your Class 10th & 12th Results Now; Direct Link Inside

ICSE ISC Results 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially declared the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for the academic year 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results online through the official websites or the DigiLocker platform.

How to Check Your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Results 2025

Here's How to Check ICSE Class 10 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE result website: cisce.org.

Step 2: Open the ICSE results page.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, including your Unique ID and Index Number.

Step 4: Click on "Submit" to check your result.

Alternatively, students can also check their results on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Go to the CISCE section on the DigiLocker platform: digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Get Class X Results" button.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: View and download your result.

Here's How to Check ISC Class 12 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE result portal: results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘ISC Class 12 Result 2025’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and Captcha Code.

Step 4: View and download your marksheet.

You can also download your certified digital marksheet from DigiLocker.

Where to Check CISCE Results 2025?

Official Websites:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

DigiLocker Platform:

DigiLocker

Passing Marks for ICSE and ISC 2025

ICSE Class 10: Students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass.

ISC Class 12: Students need a minimum of 40% in each subject to pass.

What to Do If You Fail?

For students who do not meet the passing marks, there are options for rechecking and re-evaluation of their answer scripts. A recheck window will open immediately after the results are announced and remain open until May 4, 2025.

Additionally, students can opt for improvement exams for up to two subjects. These exams will be conducted in July 2025 for those seeking to enhance their marks.

Key Dates to Remember:

Result Declaration: April 30, 2025, at 11:00 AM (for both ICSE and ISC)

Rechecking Period: Available until May 4, 2025

Improvement Exams: Scheduled for July 2025