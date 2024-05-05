CISCE To Announce ICSE 10th And ISC 12th Class Result Tomorrow. Check cisce.org To View Result

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th tomorrow, May 6, 2024, according to media reports.

Once the results are announced , students can visit the official website, cisce.org and view it, as per media reports.

The announcement will consist information such as the toppers, overall pass percentage, gender-specific percentages, and other relevant statistics.

The ICSE Class 10 exams for this year were conducted from February 21 to March 28, 2024, while the ISC Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to April 2.

In the previous year, the overall pass rate for the ICSE 10th exams was 98.94%. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.21%, while boys had a pass percentage of 98.71%.

Here, candidates can check out all the updates regarding CISCE board ICSE 10TH and ISC 12th class result 2024.

