Class 12 English Exam Rescheduled in Middle East? CBSE Debunks Viral Circular as 'Fake'

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important alert, clarifying that a circular circulating on social media claiming that Class 12 English board examinations have been rescheduled in several Middle East countries is fake.

The viral message alleged that the dates of other board examinations, including the Class 12 English exam, had been changed for CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

However, the board has officially refuted the claim, stating that the circular being shared online is not authentic.

‘Fake news alert’ issued

In a post on X, CBSE has called the viral circular that has been widely circulated online 'fake'.

Students and schools have been advised to verify information through official CBSE channels before trusting or sharing such notices online.

This comes as the US-Israeli war escalates as they conducted airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

