Class 12 Results Out: Here’s How You Can Join Indian Army, Step Into Olive Greens, and Serve the Nation – Know Your Path, Eligibility Criteria, How to Prepare

Updated May 15th 2025, 10:54 IST
In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a bold and successful mission where Indian armed forces successfully destroyed nine key Let, JeM terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, the Nation stands united in admiration for the fearless warriors. As the country swells with patriotic pride, young minds including those who have just received their Class 12 board results are inspired to ask: How can I join the Indian Army after completing 12th grade?
For those ready to walk the path of valour, leadership, and national pride, the Indian Army offers structured entry routes after both Class 12 and graduation.
National Defence Academy (NDA)
Eligibility: 12th pass (with Physics and Mathematics for Air Force/Navy)
Age: 16.5 to 19.5 years | According to the official NDA 2025 notification, only unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2005, and July 1, 2008, are eligible to apply.
Selection: NDA entrance exam by UPSC followed by SSB interview
Training: 3 years at NDA followed by pre-commission training
Outcome: Commissioned officer in the Army, Navy, or Air Force
For those who’ve completed their undergraduate studies, the Indian Army offers diverse opportunities.
Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam: Conducted twice a year by UPSC and open to graduates in any discipline. Selection is done through written exam on English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics and successful candidates then face a SSB interview to get selected.
You can directly apply for the Indian Military Academy. At IMA, cadets undergo a one-year training program to become officers in the Indian Army. The entry to IMA is through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Technical Entry Scheme (TES) For engineering graduates: Direct entry as commissioned officers post 4-year training at Indian Military Academy.
Short Service Commission (SSC) offers a shorter service tenure up to 14 years but can be extended too with mutual consent. This is suitable for those looking to serve with flexibility. Available in various technical and non-technical roles
Success in the Indian Army demands a balanced set of physical and mental traits more than strength and stamina.
Communication skills: Clear, assertive, and responsive
Analytical Thinking: Tactical decision-making under pressure
Research Aptitude: Staying ahead with military knowledge and terrain awareness
Leadership: Inspiring and guiding teams with authority ensuring discipline that drives mission success
Published May 15th 2025, 10:53 IST