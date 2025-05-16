CLAT Result 2025 Expected to Be Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Here's How to Download Scorecard

CLAT Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

The final results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 are expected to be announced today, May 16, 2025. Candidates can check their updated scores on the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

This release follows a directive from the Supreme Court of India, which intervened due to discrepancies in the original answer key. As a result, revised scores will now be published

The Chief Justice of India confirmed that the final order would be issued today, allowing the updated results to be released. Earlier, on May 7, the Supreme Court reviewed six disputed questions—three of which were removed, and the answer to one was corrected. The Consortium will now consider the revised answer to Question 77, according to media reports.

CLAT Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number and password.

Step 3: Press the submit button to continue.

Step 4: Your CLAT score, and rank will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download or print your result for future use in counselling and admission.

Supreme Court Revises CLAT 2025 Answer Key:

The Supreme Court has revised the CLAT 2025 master question paper following the Delhi High Court’s identification of four errors in the original answer key. The questions affected were numbers 56, 77, 115, and 116.

Earlier, on 20 December 2024, the Delhi High Court had directed the Consortium of National Law Universities to correct the CLAT 2025 results due to mistakes in the answer key. The CLAT UG 2025 exam took place on December 1, and the results were announced on December 7.