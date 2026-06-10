CM Samrat Choudhary Announces New Rules for Coaching Centres in Bihar After Patna Coaching Row

The Bihar government has announced a fresh set of rules for coaching institutes across the state following recent tensions between rival coaching centres in Patna that sparked concern among students and parents.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the new measures are aimed at bringing greater discipline, transparency and accountability to the coaching sector while ensuring that students’ interests remain protected.

The announcement comes days after a dispute between coaching centres in Patna led to unrest and attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Coaching Centres Must Share Student Details

Under the new guidelines, all coaching institutes will be required to submit details of enrolled students to the concerned district administration.

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The move is intended to create a proper record of coaching centres operating in the state and the students studying there.

Officials believe the step will help authorities monitor coaching institutes more effectively and ensure that they function within the prescribed rules.

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No Classes During School and College Hours

One of the most significant changes announced by the government is the restriction on coaching classes during regular school and college teaching hours.

According to the directive, coaching institutes will not be allowed to conduct classes when schools and colleges are officially in session. The government says this is being done to ensure that students do not skip formal education in favour of coaching classes.

However, the restriction will not apply to students who have already completed their school or college education and are preparing for competitive examinations.

The Education Department has been asked to draft detailed regulations and implementation guidelines for the new policy.

Government Focuses on Student Welfare

In a message shared on social media, Choudhary said the government is committed to protecting students’ interests and improving the quality of education in Bihar.

He said the new framework is designed to promote discipline, transparency and quality learning while preventing practices that may negatively affect students’ academic development.

The government’s announcement comes against the backdrop of a high-profile dispute between coaching institutes in Patna that has dominated headlines in recent days.

The controversy intensified after a firing incident at a coaching centre in the city on June 2. The incident led to tensions between rival coaching groups and raised concerns about the growing competition and influence of private coaching institutes in Bihar.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, while the state government appears keen to introduce stricter oversight of the coaching industry.

New Rules Likely to Impact Thousands of Students

With Bihar being one of the country’s largest coaching hubs for competitive examinations, the new guidelines are expected to affect thousands of students and hundreds of coaching institutes.