Coimbatore NEET-UG Retest Sees 75% Attendance As 1728 Of 7092 Candidates Stay Absent

Coimbatore: A total of 1,728 candidates remained absent from the NEET-UG re-examination conducted across Coimbatore district on Sunday, while 5,364 students appeared for the test, registering an overall attendance of 75.63 per cent.

According to examination officials, 15 centres were allotted in Coimbatore district for the conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination.

At the Coimbatore Institute of Technology (CIT) centre, 720 candidates had been allotted seats. Of them, 560 appeared for the examination, while 160 remained absent.

Among all centres in the district, PSG Sarvajana Higher Secondary School recorded the highest attendance percentage. Out of 504 allotted candidates, 496 appeared for the examination, resulting in an attendance rate of approximately 98 per cent.

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Overall, out of 7,092 candidates allotted across the district, 5,364 appeared for the re-examination, while 1,728 were absent.

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21 across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the examination being conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, an official release from the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

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As per the NTA release, the successful conduct of the examination was the result of a coordinated effort involving multiple government agencies, institutions and personnel across the country.

The NTA said extensive arrangements were made for all candidates, including more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities. Special provisions were also made for around 81 candidates with medical conditions, including a child recovering from a road accident and another undergoing chemotherapy, to ensure they could appear for the examination.

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the NEET re-examination described the Chemistry section of the question paper as easy, whereas Physics was said to be lengthy.