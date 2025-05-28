COMEDK Answer Key 2025 Released at comedk.org, Know How to Raise Objection

Updated May 28th 2025, 13:26 IST
COMEDK Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key for the UGET 2025 Engineering Entrance Exam. Candidates who appeared for the May 10 and May 25 tests can now download the answer key and their individual response sheets from the official website at comedk.org.
To access the COMEDK UGET 2025 answer key, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password. Those who find discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections till May 30, 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official COMEDK website and log in to your account.
Step 2: Go to the answer key objection form.
Step 3: Choose the question(s) and corresponding answer key ID(s) you want to challenge.
Step 4: Upload valid supporting documents for each objection.
Step 5: Pay the required fee for every question you are disputing.
Step 6: Save the payment confirmation for future reference.
Step 1: Log in to your candidate portal.
Step 2: Fill in the objection form carefully.
Step 3: Mention the Question ID and the related Answer ID you want to challenge.
Step 4: Upload valid supporting documents or evidence to justify your objection.
Step 5: Pay a non-refundable fee of ₹500 per question using UPI, net banking, or a debit/credit card.
The COMEDK UGET 2025 exam was held on May 10, with a supplementary session on May 25 for candidates whose original exam was rescheduled.
Published May 28th 2025, 13:26 IST