COMEDK Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at comedk.org, Know How to Register | Image: File Photo

COMEDK Counselling Registration 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) today will start the registration for the counselling. The counselling registration will start today at 4 PM on the official website at comedk.org.

To register for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025, candidates must log in using their application number and password through the candidate login portal. The final date to register for COMEDK is June 18.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 is being held for admission to engineering programmes in participating colleges across Karnataka. To be considered for seat allotment, candidates must complete the registration process, upload the required documents, and pay the counselling fee within the specified timeline.

COMEDK Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Log in to the student portal and find the counselling registration link.

Step 3: Complete the registration and pay the counselling fee.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Document Upload’ tab.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and submit them.

Step 6: Save the form and take a screenshot of the confirmation page for your records.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Counselling Process

The COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling is likely to take place in three phases, with seat allocation determined by candidate preferences and available seats.