Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Soon at karresults.nic.in, When and How to Check | Image: File Photo

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is all set to declare the SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025 soon. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has not yet announced the Karnataka SSLC 2 result 2025 date and time. The SSLC exam 2 result is expected to be released in June 2025 on the official websites at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Once declared, students will be able to download their mark sheets by entering their registration number. This result will determine eligibility for higher secondary admission and future academic planning.

This year, a total of 842173 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 524984 candidates have passed the exam.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit them.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future use.

About Karnataka SSLC 2 Exam 2025:

The SSLC Exam 2 was held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. It began with the First Language paper and concluded with subjects like Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', and Economics. The exam was conducted in a single shift, from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM.

Karnataka SSLC 1 Exam 2025: