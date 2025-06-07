COMEDK Result 2025 Out at comedk.org, Direct Link to Download Rank Card

COMEDK Scorecard 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the results for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. Candidates who have qualified can now download their rank cards, as the result and rank card links have been activated. To access the rank card, visit the official website: comedk.org.

The rank card contains important information, including the candidate’s personal details, qualifying marks, and result status. Candidates who have qualified must register for the counselling process and submit the necessary documents to confirm their admission to medical, engineering, or dental colleges.

COMEDK Result 2025: Details to Check on Scorecard

The COMEDK 2025 rank card includes important details related to the candidate’s qualifying status. These details are as follows:

COMEDK 2025 registration number

Date of birth

Contact information

Stream selected

COMEDK Test Admission Ticket (TAT) number

COMEDK rank and score

COMEDK Result 2025: How to Rank Card

Step 1: Visit the official COMEDK website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ or ‘Login’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number/User ID and Password to log in.

Step 4: Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details carefully and download your scorecard for future reference.

COMEDK 2025: Counselling

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the schedule for the 2025 counselling process. Round 1 registration will begin on June 9 at 4:00 pm and will close on June 18 at 2:00 pm. A detailed notification regarding the counselling process will be made available shortly on the official website.