Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • SCERT Delhi DElEd Result and Rank List 2025 Out at scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

Updated 7 June 2025 at 14:18 IST

SCERT Delhi DElEd Result and Rank List 2025 Out at scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Delhi has released the DElEd 2025 result and rank card on June 7. Qualified candidates can check results online and take part in counselling. The first merit list will be out on June 11.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
SCERT Delhi DElEd Result and Rank List 2025 Out at scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link to Check
SCERT Delhi DElEd Result and Rank List 2025 Out at scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link to Check | Image: File Photo

SCERT Delhi DElEd 2025: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has officially declared the DElEd 2025 result and rank card today, June 7, 2025. Candidates who took the entrance exam can now view their results and download the rank card from the official website: scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in. 

The result will be available online only and will not be sent by post. It will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and rank. 

SCERT Delhi DElEd Result and Rank List 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab. 

Step 3: Select the link for ‘SCERT Delhi DElEd Result 2025’. 

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and any other required details. 

Step 5: View, download, and print your result for future reference. 

Direct link to Check - SCERT Delhi DElEd Result and Rank List 2025

About SCERT Delhi DElEd Counselling 2025: 

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination are now eligible to take part in the SCERT Delhi DElEd Counselling 2025. After checking their results, they must fill out the admission form to move forward to the counselling round, where seats will be allotted for the DElEd programme. The counselling process will be carried out based on the rank list and the eligibility criteria. 

SCERT Delhi DElEd 2025: Merit List 

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will publish the first SCERT DElEd 2025 merit list on 11th June in online mode.  

The merit list will include details such as the candidate’s roll number, name, category, gender, institute name, and the rank obtained. The SCERT Delhi DElEd merit list will be released in multiple rounds. 

ALSO READ: TOSS SSC and Inter Results 2025 Declared at telanganaopenschool.org, Direct Link to Check Scores Here

Published 7 June 2025 at 14:18 IST