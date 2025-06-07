SCERT Delhi DElEd Result and Rank List 2025 Out at scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link to Check | Image: File Photo

SCERT Delhi DElEd 2025: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has officially declared the DElEd 2025 result and rank card today, June 7, 2025. Candidates who took the entrance exam can now view their results and download the rank card from the official website: scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

The result will be available online only and will not be sent by post. It will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and rank.

SCERT Delhi DElEd Result and Rank List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: Select the link for ‘SCERT Delhi DElEd Result 2025’.

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and any other required details.

Step 5: View, download, and print your result for future reference.

About SCERT Delhi DElEd Counselling 2025:

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination are now eligible to take part in the SCERT Delhi DElEd Counselling 2025. After checking their results, they must fill out the admission form to move forward to the counselling round, where seats will be allotted for the DElEd programme. The counselling process will be carried out based on the rank list and the eligibility criteria.

SCERT Delhi DElEd 2025: Merit List

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will publish the first SCERT DElEd 2025 merit list on 11th June in online mode.