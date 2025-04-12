COMEDK UGET 2025: Application Correction Window Closes on April 14, Apply Now

COMEDK UGET Application Correction 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will close the correction window for COMEDK UGET 2025 on 14 April 2025. Candidates who have already submitted their application and need to make any changes can do so by visiting the official website at comedk.org.

To edit the COMEDK 2025 application form, candidates must first log in using their user ID and password. No additional fee will be charged for making changes. However, applicants will not be allowed to modify personal details provided during the initial registration process.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Steps to Make Application Corrections

Step 1: Go to the official website: comedk.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Login tab.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click Submit.

Step 4: Make the required corrections in your application form.

Step 5: Save the changes, download the updated form, and print a copy for future reference.

Note: Before submitting the changes, applicants must review all the information. The authorities will not allow applicants to re-edit their details filled in the application form.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Schedule

The exam will be conducted on May 10, 2025. The answer key will be released on May 14. Applications can submit suggestions, if any, by May 16, 2025. The result will be declared on May 24, 2025.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 admit card will be available for download from 30 April to 10 May 2025.

About COMEDK UGET 2025: Exam

The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) is scheduled to take place on 10 May 2025 and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centres in the country. This approach helps reduce travel expenses and other logistical challenges for students.