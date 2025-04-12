UPSC NDA, NA 2 Final Result 2024 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Final Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 and Naval Academy (NA) 2 exams 2024. A total of 792 candidates have been selected for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA, as well as the Naval Academy. Candidates can check their results and status on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The official notification reads, "The following is the list, in order of merit, of 792 candidates who have qualified based on the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 1st September, 2024 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 154th Course and the Naval Academy for the 116th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)."

Official Notice:

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Final Result 2024: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2024.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen with a PDF file.

Step 4: Read the notice and check your respective results.

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout of it for future reference.