COMEDK UGET 2025 Result to Be Out Tomorrow at comedk.org, Know How to Check Scorecard | Image: File Photo

COMEDK UGET 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to declare the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 results tomorrow, June 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam on May 10 and 25 can check their results and download the COMEDK 2025 scorecard from the official website at comedk.org.

Candidates will be able to download COMEDK UGET 2025 results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login.

COMEDK UGET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official COMEDK website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the login link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Your result scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review your result, then download and save a copy for future use.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Counselling

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka is expected to announce the COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling schedule a few days after the results are declared.

The counselling process will be conducted online and carried out in multiple rounds. It will include steps such as registration, filling and locking of choices, seat allotment, and document verification.

About COMEDK UGET Exam 2025: