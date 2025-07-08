CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 Tomorrow at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Here's How to Download

CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will be releasing the admit cards for the Bihar Police Constable examination tomorrow (July 9). Once the admit cards are released, the board has access and can download their Bihar Police Constable admit card from the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

All those who registered for the CSBC Bihar Police recruitment exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

The admit card will have information like the candidate’s roll number, exam centre name, father’s name, and other relevant details. A candidate needs to download, print and carry the hard copy of their admit card and adhere it to them on the day of the exam.

CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says "Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025" on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registration ID or mobile number along with your date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view and download your admit card.

Step 5: Print a copy of the admit card and keep it safe to carry on the day of the examination.

About Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025:

The Bihar Police constable exam will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3.