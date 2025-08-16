CSIR NET June 2025 Result Likely Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Here's How to Download Scorecard

Updated 16 August 2025 at 12:01 IST
CSIR NET June Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the CSIR NET 2025 June session soon. The exam was held on July 28, 2025, at centers across the country. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The CSIR-UGC NET is a national exam in India that determines if a person is eligible for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or for the role of an Assistant Professor. It also serves as a qualification for Ph.D. admissions at universities and research institutions throughout the country.
Step 1: Visit the official CSIR NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Find and click on the link for the 'Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Score Card'.
Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the provided fields.
Step 4: Click the 'Submit' button.
Step 5: Your result and scorecard will be displayed. You can then download and print a copy for your records. s
The CSIR NET cut-off marks are the minimum scores needed for candidates to qualify for Junior Research Fellowships and Assistant Professor roles. These required scores are different for each subject, such as Life Sciences or Chemical Sciences, and also vary depending on the candidate's category (e.g., General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, or PwD).
The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) for June 2025 was conducted on July 28, 2025.
This exam is taken by thousands of students annually to qualify for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) or positions as Assistant Professors in scientific fields. Passing this exam is a crucial step for those seeking a career in science research or academia.
