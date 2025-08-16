CSIR NET June 2025 Result Likely Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Here's How to Download Scorecard

CSIR NET June Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the CSIR NET 2025 June session soon. The exam was held on July 28, 2025, at centers across the country. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The CSIR-UGC NET is a national exam in India that determines if a person is eligible for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or for the role of an Assistant Professor. It also serves as a qualification for Ph.D. admissions at universities and research institutions throughout the country.

CSIR NET June Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official CSIR NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the 'Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Score Card'.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the provided fields.

Step 4: Click the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Your result and scorecard will be displayed. You can then download and print a copy for your records. s

CSIR NET June 2025: Cut-Off

The CSIR NET cut-off marks are the minimum scores needed for candidates to qualify for Junior Research Fellowships and Assistant Professor roles. These required scores are different for each subject, such as Life Sciences or Chemical Sciences, and also vary depending on the candidate's category (e.g., General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, or PwD).

About CSIR NET June 2025 Exam:

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) for June 2025 was conducted on July 28, 2025.