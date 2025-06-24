Republic World
Updated 24 June 2025 at 13:02 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Direct Link to Apply Here

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2025 registration closes today, 23 June, at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates must apply only once and follow the eligibility rules as per the notice.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended
CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended | Image: File Photo

CSIR UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 today, June 23, 2025. Candidates who want to register for CSIR UGC NET 2025 can apply at csirnet.nta.ac.in. 

As mentioned in the official notice, each candidate is permitted to submit only one application form. Multiple applications from the same candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances. 

CSIR NET June 2025: Eligibility 

To be eligible for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 examination, candidates must meet the criteria outlined in the official notification. In terms of academic requirements, candidates must possess the qualifications specified in the CSIR UGC NET 2025 notification. 

CSIR UGC NET 2025: How to Register  

Step 1: Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Registration. 

Step 3: Register as a new user and fill in your personal, academic, and contact details. 

Step 4: Upload your photograph, signature, and category certificate (if applicable). 

Step 5: Pay the examination fee using the available online payment methods. 

Step 6: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference. 

Direct Link to Register - CSIR UGC NET 2025 

About CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025: 

The CSIR UGC NET examination is scheduled to take place from 26 to 28 July 2025. It will be conducted in both Hindi and English. Candidates must answer the paper in the language they selected in their application form. In case of any confusion, the English version of the question will be considered final. 

The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It will consist of three parts, all containing objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be no break between the papers. 

Published 24 June 2025 at 13:02 IST