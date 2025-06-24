Republic World
Updated 24 June 2025 at 12:18 IST

WBJEE Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon on wbjeeb.nic.in, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) 2025 results are yet to be released. Once announced, candidates can check their scores, ranks, and download the scorecard at wbjeeb.nic.in. Qualified students will take part in counselling.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
WBJEE Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon
WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has not yet released the WBJEE 2025 results. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their results from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

To check their result, students must enter their application number along with either their password or date of birth. 

The result will show the candidate’s scores, rank, and other key details required for the counselling process. The board will also release the WBJEE rank card and category-wise cut-off marks along with the result. 

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for WBJEE 2025 Result. 

Step 3: Enter your application number and password or date of birth. 

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference. 

Note: If candidates notice any errors in their WBJEE 2025 result, they should contact the examination authority for assistance. Once the result is declared, a direct link to check the WBJEE 2025 result will be provided here. 

WBJEE Counselling 2025:  

Qualified candidates will be able to participate in the WBJEE 2025 counselling process. Based on the candidate's performance in the WBJEE 2025 exam, they will be allotted to the participating institutes of the state. 

About WBJEE 2025:  

The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27, 2025, in two sessions. Paper I (Mathematics) took place in the morning shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, while Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) was conducted in the afternoon shift from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. 

Published 24 June 2025 at 12:17 IST