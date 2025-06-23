WCD MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for Over 17,000 Vacancies at chayan.mponline.gov.in, Know How to Apply

The Women and Child Development Department, Madhya Pradesh (WCD MP), has officially released the recruitment notification for 17,477 vacancies under the Anganwadi Assistant posts. The online application process is underway through the official portal at chayan.mponline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 17,477 vacancies. For applications submitted through MP Online, a fee of Rs 100 plus 18 per cent GST is applicable.

WCD MP Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have completed Class 12 from a recognised board. The age limit for all posts is between 18 and 35 years, as on the date mentioned in the official notification. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories, as per government rules.

WCD MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at chayan.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the “WCD MP Recruitment 2025” link under the latest announcements.

Step 3: Register or log in – If you are a new user, create an account by providing basic details. If already registered, log in using your ID and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form – Enter your personal details, educational qualifications, and contact information as instructed.

Step 5: Attach scanned copies of the necessary documents in the required format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee (if required), submit the completed form, and download the confirmation page for your records.

WCD MP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Selection Process