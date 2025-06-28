Republic World
  CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Application Correction Window Opens at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Here's How to Apply

Updated 28 June 2025 at 17:36 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2025 application correction window is open from June 28 to 29 at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Final edits must be made before the deadline. The exam will be held from July 26 to 28 in CBT mode.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Image: File Photo

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow application correction for CSIR UGC NET 2025 from Saturday, June 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections/modifications on their applications for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can do so on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.  

For the June 2025 CSIR UGC NET exam, the application deadline was recently extended. Now, the NTA has opened the correction window, allowing candidates to make changes to their application forms if any errors were made during submission. 

The correction window will remain open for only two days, from June 28 to June 29, 2025. 

CSIR NET June Application Correction 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam. 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on Submit. 

Step 4: Open your application form and make the necessary corrections. 

Step 5: Review all the changes carefully, then submit the form. 

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference. 

NOTE: Once the correction window closes on June 29, NTA will review all applications and apply the final changes. After that, the admit cards will be released (likely in mid-July). You will not be able to make any further edits after the correction window, so make sure everything is accurate. 

About CSIR UGC NET 2025: 

CSIR UGC NET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to 28, 2025, in bilingual (English and Hindi) medium. The exam will take place in computer-based test (CBT) mode. 

Published 28 June 2025 at 17:35 IST