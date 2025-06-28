ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE Admit Cards 2025 Out at exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE Admit Cards 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and the All-India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF/SRF(PhD) 2025. Candidates can download the ICAR admit card from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR.

Only candidates who have successfully completed the application process will be able to access the ICAR AIEEA 2025 hall ticket download link.

Candidates should also ensure that the photograph, signature, and barcode on the admit card are clearly visible. If any of these details are missing or unclear, they should download the admit card again. The admit card also contains important instructions for the exam day, which candidates must read thoroughly and follow carefully.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE Admit Cards 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR

Step 2: Click on the link to download the AIEEA PG and AICE admit card.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on Submit and download your admit card for future reference.

NOTE: The NTA has stated that the admit card has been issued provisionally and is subject to the fulfilment of all eligibility criteria. Candidates are advised not to tamper with the admit card or make any changes to the details printed on it.

The admit card is a compulsory document and must be carried to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID proof. Candidates should carefully check that all details on the admit card are correct. In case of any errors, they must contact the exam authorities immediately to get them corrected before the exam day.

About ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE Exam 2025: