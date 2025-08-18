CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Result Expected Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Where and How to Check

CSIR NET June Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the CSIR NET 2025 June session soon. The exam, which was a computer-based test, took place on July 28, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their official scorecards from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The results for the NET exam will be given as a percentile score, which is a common way to rank test takers. If a subject's test is conducted across multiple shifts, your marks will be normalised using a statistical method. Your results will show both your percentile and your normalised marks, which you can use for admission to a PhD programme.

CSIR UGC NET June Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official CSIR NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link for the 'Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Score Card'.

Step 3: Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Hit the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Your result and scorecard will pop up on the screen. You can then download and print it for your records.

About CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam:

The CSIR-UGC NET 2025 exam, which was a computer-based test, was held on 28th July. Around 195,241 candidates across the country took part.