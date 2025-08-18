Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Allotment Out: Did You Get Your College Seat? Direct Link To Check Here

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota released the Rajasthan PTET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, August 18, 2025. Candidates who enrolled for counselling and successfully finished the choice-filling process between August 10 and August 14, 2025, can now view their allotment status online at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

The seat allotment has been done based on the applicant's rank, submitted choices, and availability of seats across the institutions that participate.

Rajasthan PTET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result: How to check?

To check and download their allotment letter, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official PTET website at https://ptetvmoukota2025.in/.

Navigate to the "Print Allotment Letter" link.

Enter your date of birth, counseling ID, and roll number.

To complete the admissions requirements, download the allotment letter and print it out.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Direct Link

Admission Process for Allotted Candidates

Candidates must finish the admissions process by the specified timeframes after downloading the allocation result:

Pay the admissions fee: By August 23, 2025, a ₹22,000 fee needs to be paid online using e-Mitra or a bank.

Report to the assigned college: By August 25, 2025, candidates must physically visit their designated college with the necessary paperwork and finish reporting.

Important Dates For Rajasthan PTET 2025

Candidates can view the Rajasthan PTET 2025 round 2 counseling schedule in detail below, which includes information on choice filling, seat assignments, fee payments, and reporting deadlines.

The schedule for Rajasthan PTET 2025 round 2 counselling has been released. The second round's choice filling will happen between August 10 and August 14, 2025. On August 18, 2025, the results of the second round of seat allocation will be announced. Those who receive seats are need to pay the admission charge between August 18 and August 23, 2025. Lastly, the dates for in-person reporting to the designated college are August 18–August 25, 2025.