Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Allotment Out: Did You Get Your College Seat? Direct Link To Check Here

Updated 18 August 2025 at 12:33 IST
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota released the Rajasthan PTET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, August 18, 2025. Candidates who enrolled for counselling and successfully finished the choice-filling process between August 10 and August 14, 2025, can now view their allotment status online at ptetvmoukota2025.in.
The seat allotment has been done based on the applicant's rank, submitted choices, and availability of seats across the institutions that participate.
To check and download their allotment letter, candidates should follow these steps:
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Direct Link
Candidates must finish the admissions process by the specified timeframes after downloading the allocation result:
Candidates can view the Rajasthan PTET 2025 round 2 counseling schedule in detail below, which includes information on choice filling, seat assignments, fee payments, and reporting deadlines.
The schedule for Rajasthan PTET 2025 round 2 counselling has been released. The second round's choice filling will happen between August 10 and August 14, 2025. On August 18, 2025, the results of the second round of seat allocation will be announced. Those who receive seats are need to pay the admission charge between August 18 and August 23, 2025. Lastly, the dates for in-person reporting to the designated college are August 18–August 25, 2025.
The second round of counselling offers a significant chance for candidates who were not assigned a seat in round 1 or who chose upward mobility. To gain entrance, you must pay the price on time and report in person. The assigned seat may be canceled if the deadlines are missed.
ALSO READ: SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected Soon at sbi.co.in, Here's How to Check
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 18 August 2025 at 12:33 IST