CUET 2025 City Intimation Slip Released at cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

CUET 2025 City Slip OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2025 exam city intimation slip today. Students appearing for the entrance test for admission to central universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Banaras Hindu University can now check their allotted exam city. The slip can be downloaded from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The city intimation slip informs students about the city where their CUET UG exam centre will be set up. This helps them prepare and arrange travel in advance. Please note, the specific address of the exam centre along with the date and time will be available only on the admit card.

Official Notice:

CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip”.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and either your password or date of birth.

Step 4: Your exam city slip will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future use.

About CUET UG 2025 Exam:

The CUET UG 2025 exam will be held from 13 May to 3 June 2025 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Students can view the detailed subject-wise and shift-wise exam schedule on the official website.