  News /
  Education News /
  • CUET Answer Key 2025: NTA CUET UG Response Sheet Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Where and How to Check

Updated 13 June 2025 at 17:58 IST

CUET Answer Key 2025: NTA CUET UG Response Sheet Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Where and How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the CUET UG 2025 provisional answer key at exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download it using their login details and raise objections online within 2–3 days by paying Rs 200 per question.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Laptop
CUET Answer Key 2025: NTA CUET UG Response Sheet Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Where and How to Check | Image: Unsplash

CUET Answer Key 2025 DATE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access the answer key on the official NTA CUET UG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. 

To download the answer key PDF, candidates must log in using their CUET UG login details. They will also be able to access and download the subject-wise question papers and their CUET 2025 response sheets online, along with the answer key. 

CUET Answer Key 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Provisional Answer Key for CUET (UG) 2025’. 

Step 3: Log in using your CUET 2025 application number and password. 

Step 4: The CUET 2025 Answer Key PDF will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Compare the answers given in the key with your response sheet. 

Step 6: Use the information to estimate your likely CUET 2025 score. 

CUET Answer Key 2025: Objection Process 

The provisional answer key gives candidates a chance to raise objections if they find any discrepancies. The entire objection process is conducted online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. 

Candidates can challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. The objection window usually opens as soon as the answer key is released and stays open for 2 to 3 days. A non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question is charged for submitting objections. 

About CUET UG 2025 Exam: 

The CUET UG 2025 examination was conducted in multiple shifts from 13 May to 3 June, using both computer-based and pen-and-paper formats. 

This national-level entrance exam is conducted once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate courses at participating institutions. It takes place in over 500 cities across India and abroad in a computer-based mode. 

Published 13 June 2025 at 17:58 IST