CUET PG 2025 Answer Key Coming Soon! Check NTA’s Expected Release Date and Time

CUET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2025 exam are eagerly awaiting the answer key. Once released, it will be available on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The National Testing Agency will release the response sheets and question papers for all subjects along with the CUET PG answer keys. The response sheet contains the answers selected by the candidates during the exam. It allows candidates to review their own responses and compare them with the correct answers provided in the official answer key.

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for "CUET PG Answer Key 2025."

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and print a copy for future reference.

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key: Objection

Candidates who notice any discrepancies in the answer key will have the opportunity to raise objections by paying the required fee and submitting valid justification or supporting documents.

Objections submitted without proper reasoning or evidence will not be accepted, as stated by the NTA. All objections must be raised through the official link provided on the NTA website.

The NTA’s decision on the objections will be final, and no further queries or challenges will be entertained.

About CUET (PG) 2025:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is held for admission to postgraduate courses in central and participating universities for the 2025–26 academic session.