Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Declared at agniveernavy.cdac.in. Direct Link to Check Here

The Indian Navy has announced the Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025. Candidates who took the written exam between May 22 and May 26, 2025, can now view their results on the official recruitment website at agniveernavy.cdac.in.

To check the results, candidates need to log in using their registered email ID and password.

The result will indicate whether the candidate has qualified for the next stage, along with the marks scored in the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET). It will also display important details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, section-wise marks, total score, pass/fail status, and the state-wise cut-off. Candidates who qualify at this stage should begin preparing for the next phase of the selection process.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, "Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025."

Step 3: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Go to your Application Dashboard and select the “Result” tab.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025: Selection Process

Stage II of the selection process is expected to begin on 30 June 2025. This phase includes a detailed Physical Fitness Test (PFT) followed by a Medical Examination.