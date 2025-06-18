CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How to Raise Objection

Updated 18 June 2025 at 11:54 IST
CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the CUET UG 2025 exam. Candidates who appeared for the test can now view the answer key, question paper, and their recorded responses by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Along with the answer key, the NTA has also made the question papers and candidates' recorded responses available on the official website.
Step 1: Go to the official CUET UG 2025 website.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “Provisional Answer Key.”
Step 3: Choose the paper or subject you appeared for in the exam.
Step 4: Download the PDF file of the provisional answer key.
Step 5: Carefully compare your recorded responses with the answers given in the key.
Step 1: Visit the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says, “Challenge Provisional Answer Key.”
Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth.
Step 4: From the answer key displayed on the screen, select the question(s) you wish to challenge.
Step 5: Upload any relevant documents or explanations to support your objection.
Step 6: Pay the required processing fee through the available online payment options.
Step 7: Review all the details carefully, then click on “Submit” to complete the objection process.
The NTA has opened the objection window for the CUET UG 2025 answer key. If any candidate believes there is an error in the answer key, they can raise a challenge by paying a fee of Rs. 200 per question.
A panel of subject experts will review all submitted objections. If any challenge is found to be valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly. This updated answer key will be used to prepare the CUET UG 2025 results.
CUET UG is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA. It serves as a requirement for admission to various undergraduate courses offered by participating universities and institutions across India. The exam is held once a year.
For 2025, CUET UG was conducted from May 13 to June 3. Re-tests were held on 2 and 4 June for students who appeared on May 13 and 16, following complaints about questions not matching the prescribed syllabus.
