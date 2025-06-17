India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: 4th Merit List Out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Check Here | Image: File Photo

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025: India Post has released the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied for the post can now check their selection status online. To view the merit list, visit the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS has already published the first, second, and third merit lists. Candidates who didn’t find their names in the earlier lists can now check the India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025.

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the state for which you applied.

Step 3: Find and click on the "Schedule-IV" section.

Step 4: Use the Ctrl + F function to search for your name or roll number in the list.

Step 5: If needed, download and print the PDF for future reference.

About India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025:

The India Post GDS 4th merit list has been released in a state-wise format, showing the names of candidates shortlisted for different postal circles across the country. This additional list offers a new opportunity for many aspirants aiming to secure a Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post.