Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: 4th Merit List Out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Check Here

Updated 17 June 2025 at 19:24 IST

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: 4th Merit List Out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Check Here

India Post has released the 4th GDS Merit List 2025. Candidates can check their selection status online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for various states and postal circles across India.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: 4th Merit List Out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Check Here
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: 4th Merit List Out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Check Here | Image: File Photo

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025: India Post has released the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied for the post can now check their selection status online. To view the merit list, visit the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.  

India Post GDS has already published the first, second, and third merit lists. Candidates who didn’t find their names in the earlier lists can now check the India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025. 

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. 

Step 2: Choose the state for which you applied. 

Step 3: Find and click on the "Schedule-IV" section. 

Step 4: Use the Ctrl + F function to search for your name or roll number in the list. 

Step 5: If needed, download and print the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 

About India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025: 

The India Post GDS 4th merit list has been released in a state-wise format, showing the names of candidates shortlisted for different postal circles across the country. This additional list offers a new opportunity for many aspirants aiming to secure a Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post. 

The India Post GDS 4th Merit List features the names of candidates selected for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions in various states. These include Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, North Eastern states, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. 

ALSO READ: Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025 Out at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Direct Link to Download Here

Published 17 June 2025 at 19:21 IST