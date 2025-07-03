CUET UG 2025 Result to Be Declared on July 4 at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How to Download Scorecard

CUET UG 2025 Result to Be Declared on July 4 | Image: File Photo

CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result date for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2025. The CUET UG 2025 results are set to be declared on July 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held between May 13 and June 4, can check and download their results from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA score for multi-shift exams will be calculated using the applicants' actual or raw marks from various shifts and sessions. The CUET UG 2025 NTA score is only good for admission to the 2025–2026 school year.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘CUET UG Scorecard 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password to log in.

Step 4: Your CUET UG 2025 result will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Download the result and check your subject-wise scores, percentile, and qualifying status.

About CUET UG Exam 2025:

The CUET UG 2025 entrance exam was conducted in two shifts between May 13 and June 4. The morning session took place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the afternoon session was held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The exam was conducted entirely in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Section I offered 13 language options, Section II covered 23 domain-specific subjects, and Section III included a General Aptitude Test.