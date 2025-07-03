NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out at mcc.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India, has published the provisional result for NEET MDS Round 1 Counselling 2025. Candidates who took part in the first round of the NEET MDS counselling can now check the provisional seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As many as 1,399 candidates have been allotted seats. Only those candidates who completed the NEET MDS 2025 counselling Round 1 registration and filled and locked choices within the deadline of June 30, 2025, have been considered eligible for seat allotment.

NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 PDF:

NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the MDS Counselling 2025 section and click on the relevant link.

Step 3: Look for the option that says, “Provisional Result for NEET MDS Round 1 – 2025” and click on it.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will open as a downloadable PDF file.

Step 5: Use the search function (Ctrl+F) to find your roll number and check the details of your allotted seat.

NOTE: The provisional result is now available, but MCC has clarified that it is subject to change. Candidates must verify their details carefully. If there are any discrepancies, they must email MCC at mccresultquery@gmail.com by July 3, 2025, before 11 AM.

About NEET MDS Round 1 2025: