Updated 3 July 2025 at 12:27 IST

NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out at mcc.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

NEET MDS Round 1 provisional seat allotment result 2025 is out at mcc.nic.in. A total of 1,399 candidates have been allotted seats. Here's how to check.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out
NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out | Image: File Photo

 NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India, has published the provisional result for NEET MDS Round 1 Counselling 2025. Candidates who took part in the first round of the NEET MDS counselling can now check the provisional seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in. 

As many as 1,399 candidates have been allotted seats. Only those candidates who completed the NEET MDS 2025 counselling Round 1 registration and filled and locked choices within the deadline of June 30, 2025, have been considered eligible for seat allotment. 

NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 PDF:

NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the MDS Counselling 2025 section and click on the relevant link. 

Step 3: Look for the option that says, “Provisional Result for NEET MDS Round 1 – 2025” and click on it. 

Step 4: The seat allotment result will open as a downloadable PDF file. 

Step 5: Use the search function (Ctrl+F) to find your roll number and check the details of your allotted seat. 

NOTE: The provisional result is now available, but MCC has clarified that it is subject to change. Candidates must verify their details carefully. If there are any discrepancies, they must email MCC at mccresultquery@gmail.com by July 3, 2025, before 11 AM. 

Direct Link to Check - NEET MDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025

About NEET MDS Round 1 2025: 

The institute reporting process for NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 will take place from 4 to 8 July 2025. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for conducting the NEET MDS 2025 counselling. Currently, four rounds of counselling have been scheduled, with the process expected to continue until 30 August 2025. However, the number of rounds may be increased depending on the availability of vacant seats. 

